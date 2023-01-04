Aiming to take forward the action plan on water security, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising the first ‘all-India annual state ministers’ conference on water’ on the theme ‘Water Vision@2047’ in Bhopal on January 5 and 6.

The primary objective of the two-day conference is to gather inputs for the ‘India@2047’ and ‘5P’ vision from the different water stakeholders from the states since water is a state subject. The meet also aims to improve engagement and partnership with the states and share the initiatives and schemes of the Ministry of Jal Shakti with different stakeholders.

While addressing the challenges of water security as part of the India@2047 plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proclaimed the ‘5P’ mantra, which includes political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion for sustainability.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will attend the meeting.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, will also be present at the two-day event. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will chair one important thematic session on water governance at the conference.

Officials said that with an objective to enhance the insights of this conference, a plenary session will set the agenda of the conference with focus on ‘Water Vision@2047’.

The conference will have five thematic sessions — Water Security in Water Deficit, Water Surplus and Hilly Regions; Water Use Efficiency including Reuse of Waste Water/Grey Water; Water Governance; Climate Change Resilient Water Infrastructure; and Water Quality.

