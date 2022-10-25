The Department of Urdu, Jammu University organised the first ‘Alumni Meet’ which saw a large gathering. The alumni expressed their views on their experiences and their role in the development of Urdu.

President of the Urdu Department, Professor Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, welcomed the former students and said that the purpose of the meet was to bring the former students on a platform.

He said, “Today, you can share memories and experiences related to the department here, as well as discuss the development of Urdu language. On this occasion, former students talked about their experiences and memories. Alumni meet should be held twice a year in this way so that the former students can decide the future plan for the development of Urdu language.”

The speakers agreed to form an alumni association. The teachers of the department, Dr. Chaman Lal, Dr. Abdul Rashid Minhas and Dr. Farhat Shamim also expressed their views.

Renowned writer T. Arrena expressed his views on the current situation of Urdu. Dr. Javedirahi said that the former students of the Urdu department should play an active role for the development of Urdu.

