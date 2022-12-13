INDIA

First anniversary celebrations of revamped Kashi Vishwanath Dham

NewsWire
0
0

Grand celebrations will mark the first anniversary of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 last year.

An elaborate ‘Rudrabhishek’ and havan will be held followed by a seminar and cultural programmes later in the day.

The entire premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will reverberate with Vedic hymns during the day while in the evening, the complex will echo with the devotional music of bhajans.

The chief executive officer of the temple, Sunil Verma said that famous singer Anuradha Paudwal will present bhajans at the Mandir Chowk in the evening. The sadhus and the dignitaries of Kashi will attend the celebrations.

A manifold rise in the numbers of devotees and earnings were recorded in the last one year after the opening of KVD.

According to the CEO, about 7.35 crore devotees visited the KVD to offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the last one year against the previous records of 30-40 lakh devotees.

“In terms of earning, the temple recorded a 500 per cent rise by receiving a donation of Rs 100 crore during this period,” he said. Earlier the temple used to receive Rs 14-15 lakh as donations.

The temple premises, once spread in an area of only 3,000 square feet, has taken a grand shape in a vast area of about 5 lakh square feet after the development. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor was a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the aims of the corridor was to facilitate pilgrims’ entry to the temple which, until now, was punctuated by clogged streets and untidy passage from the Ganga ghats to the temple.

The Prime Minister played a proactive role in the execution of the project and he personally monitored the progress of the project even during the pandemic through video conferencing.

20221213-090004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GKPD condemns Kejriwal for ‘The Kashmir Files’ remarks

    Goa bar row: Delhi HC seeks response of Smriti Irani on...

    Man held for attacking cops at UP’s Gorakhpur temple

    Five hit by live wire, 2 dead in UP village