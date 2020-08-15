First archery world ranking event since Covid lockdown in Oct

Lausanne (Switzerland), Aug 15 (IANS) The first world ranking archery event since the Covid-19 pandemic brought the sport to a halt is scheduled to be held in Antalya in Turkey in October.

Antalya was the first venue to bid for an event.

A long-time host of international archery competitions, the city was due to stage the European Championships and — after Shanghai’s early postponement — a stage of the Archery World Cup in 2020.

This year’s international tour was ultimately cancelled due to ongoing travel and event restrictions. But world ranking events were permitted to restart from September 1 as part of the #BacktoArchery campaign and a steady, safe return to competition.

According to the World Archery’s website, a minimum of four countries must attend the tournament for the world ranking status to be upheld. The shortened schedule focuses on individual events and the finals will be streamed live on World Archery’s digital platforms.

Mandatory health restrictions from local authorities and the new event guidelines published by World Archery will also be observed. The invitation package is now available and registration is open from August 17 until September 21.

Earlier, the Sport Authority of India (SAI) had announced that India’s top archers will assemble at the Army Sports Institute in Pune for a national camp on August 25.

Archers who will be joining the camp include Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, B Dhiraj, Pravin Jadhav, Jayanta Talukdar, Sukhmanu Babrekar, Kapil, Vishwas, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, L Bombayla Devi, Ridhi, Madhu Vedwan, Himani, Pramila Baria and Tisha Sancheti.

