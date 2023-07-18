INDIA

First Barge of series LSAM 7 delivered to Indian Navy

First Barge of the series LSAM 7 (Yard 75) has been delivered to Indian Navy on Tuesday.

This special Barge was handed over to the Navy in presence of Cmde Iftekhar Alam, Commanding Officer, INS Tunir.

The Barge has been built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years.

According to the ministry of defence, with all major or auxiliary equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Barge is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.

Induction of MCA Barges will provide impetus to operational commitments of Navy by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of ammunition to Indian Navy Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours, official added.

On Tuesday India and Russia also discussed several issues of defence equipments and technical Cooperation. The 3rd Meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) held in delhi on 18 July.

The talks will continue on Wednesday too. According to the ministry of defence the Working Group Meeting is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the members of UK House of Commons Defence Committee in New Delhi.

2023071841424

