The first batch of 630 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned on Tuesday after performing the holiest Islamic pilgrimage.

The pilgrims arrived at the Srinagar international airport in two flights which landed at 8.15 a.m. and 12.15 p.m., respectively.

A total of 12,067 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir have gone to perform Haj this year, of which 6,698 are male and 5,369 female, officials said.

Additionally, there were 111 women from Jammu and Kashmir this year who went on the pilgrimage without a ‘Mahram’ (closest male relative).

Former Chief MinisterFarooq Abdullah, Lok Sabha member Hasnain Masoodi and senior officials of the union territory administration received the pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

