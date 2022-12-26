INDIALIFESTYLE

First batch of Agniveers from J&K join army for training

The first ever batch of Agniveers selected under the Agnipath scheme from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir joined the Indian Army for training in different Agniveer positions, the Army said on Monday.

“Approximately 200 candidates selected after rigorous tests including physical tests, medical tests, written examination and document verification, were sent from Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar to about 30 training centres of various regiments of the Indian Army on December 24,” a statement said.

The candidates will report for training between December 25-30, 2022 and their training shall commence with effect from January 1, 2023.

“The selection and despatch of candidates through all stages has been possible due to the concerted and synergised efforts of the civil administration helmed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and his team, constant support of Chinar Corps and the dedication of the aspirants to contribute to nation building. In spite of the road traffic movement conditions and sub-zero winter conditions, candidates have displayed zeal and enthusiasm in joining their training centres by due date and adorn their new role of Agniveers within the next six months,” the army said.

