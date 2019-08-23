First bid by militants to disrupt apple economy: J&K Admin

Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir administration claimed on Monday that the militants made first attempt to disrupt apple economy by threatening owner of a large orchard in village Wattoo, Shopian, to stop shipments of the crop.

The J&K administration tweeted that the militants forced the orchard owner to unload apple consignment.

The administration claimed that this was first such incident ever and an attempt to disrupt apple economy to create resentment among public.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police said that situation remained peaceful in the Valley on Monday with no incident of violence reported from any area.

The authorities also refuted reports about shortage of life-saving drugs at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. The administration claimed that there was sufficient medicines to sustain for a month and a half.

The administration shared the drug controller report which said that medicines worth Rs 31.76 crore were supplied to pharmaceutical dealers and distributors in the Valley in the last 35 days and stocks were being replenished regularly.

Apart from that, 30,000 LPG cylinders were distributed in Srinagar in the last four days.

The authorities had claimed that a truck driver was killed and a girl was seriously injured in separate stone pelting incidents.

–IANS

