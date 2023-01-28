INDIA

First black vulture spotted in Gurugram’s Chandu wetlands

NewsWire
0
0

A black vulture (Coragyps atratus) was spotted in Gurugram’s Chandu wetlands recently, which is reportedly the first such sighting of the bird in India, a wildlife rescuer said.

The bird’s range usually spread from the northeastern US to Peru, Central Chile, Brazil and Uruguay in South America.

Wildlife rescuer Anil Gandass said the bird was first spotted by two guides Sachin and Ramu Raghav of the Sultanpur bird sanctuary in Gurugram on Friday evening and the latter alerted the former, who thronged the site since Saturday morning and identified the bird as black vulture.

“We came here at Chandu wetlands at 7 a.m. and found it sitting. It’s the rarest of rare sightings as the bird has never been spotted in India. Years ago the same bird was spotted in Nepal so we suspect this was the same bird,” Gandass added while releasing images of the spotting.

20230129-003802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Farzi’ makers drop Vijay Sethupathi’s look on star’s b’day

    K’taka cylinder blast: CM distributes solatium of Rs 5 lakh

    Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace plans hot testing of cryogenic engine

    Director’s clear vision helped Vishal Mishra create soundtrack for ‘Sanaa’