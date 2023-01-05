Today, the first all-Canadian, zero-emission connected vehicle, designed and built in Ontario, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

“The unveiling of Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian concept vehicle, is a historic milestone that showcases the best of Ontario’s automotive and technology sectors,” said Ontario’s Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli. “Innovations like this will foster new opportunities as we continue to build a stronger Ontario.”

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association led the development of Project Arrow at the Automotive Centre of Excellence in Oshawa with funding and support from the provincial government through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network. Over the course of the project, 58 Canadian industry partners came together to design and build a revolutionary prototype vehicle.

“Project Arrow is a true testament to Canadian ingenuity, hard work, and determination,” said Raed Kadri, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Head of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) at the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI). “We are cementing on the international stage that Ontario and Canada’s technology, innovation and manufacturing capabilities are world-class and second to none. OVIN and OCI are proud to play an important role in this vision.”

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is the first stop on Ontario’s trade mission to the United States. From January 4 to 10, Minister Fedeli will lead a delegation of 29 innovative companies from Ontario that will showcase the province’s expertise in the automotive, technology and life sciences sectors. Several members of the delegation will also participate in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase, the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry. These events will support new relationships and connect Ontario companies with other global industry leaders and innovators.