Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India shall set up India’s first Centre of Excellence in Online Gaming at Shillong by March 2023, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

The Centre of Excellence in Shillong is expected to catalyse startups and entrepreneurs from the entire northeast to build the Next Gen Online Gaming ecosystem.

“It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima and other parts of northeast,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar while interacting with journalists at a press conference in Shillong.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has recently circulated draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 in relation to Online Gaming for public consultation.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of Digital Skills post Covid, as the rate of digitalisation of products, services and devices continue to increase across the globe.

“Imparting Digital Skills to the youth in northeastern region to enable them to grab opportunities of jobs and entrepreneurship in the fast-expanding digital economy is an article of faith for the Narendra Modi-led government.”

The Minister announced another initiative of MeitY to set up a state-of-the-art facility under the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) to provide training on cutting edge Digital Skills at Shillong.

A 10-acre campus shall soon be ready for this purpose which shall cater to the skilling requirement of youth in the northeast.

The Minister also said the government is re-launching Skill India through PMKVY 4.0, which shall train around 50,000 youth in Meghalaya in future ready skills with industry-backed job opportunities.

“PM Narendra Modi is building New India with re-imagined ambitions and aspirations for the young Indians.”

20230113-211203