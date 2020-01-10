First character poster of ’83’ wows social media users

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) As the first character poster of Kabir Khan’s ’83’ movie starring Ranveer Singh was released by the latter on his Instagram handle, social media users praised it and said they were looking forward to watching the movie. As Ranveer shared the character poster of Tahir Bhasin — who plays Sunil Gavaskar in the film — dressed in cricketing apparel and with a bat in hand, #SunilGavaskar trended on Twitter.

The Instagram post got 6,57,121 views.

Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote on Twitter: “His batting made the rival teams capitulate. Essaying the Little Master’s role has been such a humbling experience.

“Presenting the man, the legend, #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83.”

He tagged @RanveerOfficial, @kabirkhankk, [email protected], @Shibasishsarkar, and @madmantena to the post.

One Instagram fan wrote: “Waiting for the movie.”

“I’m so excited. This is going to be one of the best movies,” said another.

“I love you”, “Superb” and “Waiting waiting”, “So Beautiful” were other comments from Instagram users.

One Twitter user posted a throwback picture of Gavaskar and the character poster and wrote: “#Uncanny resemblance of @TahirRajBhasin as #SunilGavaskar in @83thefilm!

“Can’t wait for the movie to roll in cinema houses.”

A tweet read: “#SunilGavaskar @Sunil_Gavaskar — Your heroics are worth remembering. One of the best we had. @TahirRajBhasin you deserve to play the role. #83TheFilm.”

