BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

First Citizens Bank reaches deal to purchase Silicon Valley Bank

NewsWire
0
0

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has announced that First Citizens Bank and Trust Company of Raleigh, North Carolina entered a purchase agreement for all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association.

“The 17 former branches of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, will open as FirstCitizens Bank & Trust Company on Monday, March 27, 2023,” Fox Business quoted the FDIC as saying in a statement.

“Customers of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, should continue to use their current branch until they receive notice from FirstCitizens Bank & Trust Company that systems conversions have been completed to allow fullservice banking at all of its other branch locations,” the statement continued.

Depositors of the Santa Clara, California-located bank will automatically become depositors of FirstCitizens Bank & Trust Company, according to the statement, and all deposits will be assumed and insured by FirstCitizens Bank & Trust Company, up to the insurance limit, Fox Business reported.

The FDIC said: “As of March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits. Today’s transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.”

In addition, approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC, Fox Business reported.

20230327-115806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ByteDance lays off hundreds of employees from video gaming vertical

    Telangana aims to double IT exports in five years

    Telecom Bill should aim to minimise regulatory burden, overlaps: Nasscom

    Affordable 5G services to be rolled out in India by Oct...