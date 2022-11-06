HEALTHINDIA

First combined liver-kidney transplant at KGMU

Doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here have performed the institution’s first combined liver-kidney transplant after the family members of a brain-dead patient donated the organs.

The liver, kidneys and corneas were harvested from a 20-year-old resident of Lonar village in Hardoi.

He was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after a road accident last month and had been on ventilator support. The accident took place on October 24 in Hamirpur. The donor worked as a helper in the transport sector.

The liver and a kidney were transplanted to a 58-year-old man from Azamgarh by a KGMU team led by Dr Abhijit Chandra, head of the department of gastro surgery.

The second kidney was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) for another patient via a green corridor. The corneas have been kept at the eye bank at KGMU.

After the road accident, the 20-year-old donor was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to KGMU.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said, during treatment, he was declared “brain dead” and, later, the doctors convinced the family to agree to organ donation.



