On the first day of Parliament’s winter session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the Rajya Sabha for the first time as the Chairman.

Ahead of the session, when Dhankhar arrived in his chamber, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were present there and he got a rousing welcome.

Prime Minister, Modi said, “You are a son of a farmer and a student of a sainik school, the country is welcoming you at a time when the country has got the presidency of G20 and it is time when the ‘Amrit kal’ is beginning, and in this important phase the House has got you as the head.”

This is the 258th session of Rajya Sabha and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India’s foreign policy.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the “Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy”.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

