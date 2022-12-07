INDIA

First day for V-P Dhankar as RS chairman

NewsWire
0
0

On the first day of Parliament’s winter session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the Rajya Sabha for the first time as the Chairman.

Ahead of the session, when Dhankhar arrived in his chamber, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were present there and he got a rousing welcome.

Prime Minister, Modi said, “You are a son of a farmer and a student of a sainik school, the country is welcoming you at a time when the country has got the presidency of G20 and it is time when the ‘Amrit kal’ is beginning, and in this important phase the House has got you as the head.”

This is the 258th session of Rajya Sabha and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will make a statement on India’s foreign policy.

According to the RS bulletin, he will make a statement on the “Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy”.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will move a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

20221207-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MP Parvesh Verma warns TMC leaders of attacks in Delhi

    Samantha Prabhu to grace Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

    Cong calls meet of state in-charges, general secretaries to decide on...

    Abolish khap panchayats, bring law: NCP MP