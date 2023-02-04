The first G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Meeting under India’s Presidency will begin on Sunday.

The first G20 ETWG Meeting under India’s Presidency being held in Bengaluru will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries, nine special invitee guest countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain.

India’s G20 Presidency will share, collaborate, and build on the sense of trusteeship amongst the member countries to help build a sustainable future for all.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will deliver the keynote address of the three-day event.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will deliver a special address.

The priority areas of the ETWG meeting include energy transition through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transition; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption; Fuels for Future (3F) and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The Energy Transitions Working Group, while retaining focus on achieving energy transition, will emphasise on addressing technology gaps and financing to ensure that it is delivered across countries in a time-bound and affordable manner without compromising the energy needs of the communities.

The expected outcomes of the deliberations would include agreement to advance cooperation initiatives under Research and Development-20 roadmap for channelising adequate low-cost international finance towards deployment of critical technologies, declaration on collective efforts to ensure energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources, roadmap for doubling global rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, action plan for enhancing and promoting bio-energy cooperation, and recommendations on global best practices for supporting Just, Affordable, and Inclusive energy transitions.

