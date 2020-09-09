First Enfield assembly unit to produce motorcycles outside India

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield will commence local assembly of its two-wheelers in Argentina.

The assembling will be done in partnership with Grupo Simpa, which is Royal Enfield’s local distributor in Argentina since 2018.

The development assumes significance as this will be the first time in Royal Enfield’s modern history that motorcycles will be assembled and produced outside the company’s manufacturing facilities in Chennai.

In a statement, the company said that Argentina is among the biggest mid-size motorcycle markets in Latin America.

At present, the company has five exclusive stores in Argentina.

Overall, Royal Enfield has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touchpoints in all Latin American countries.

“The local assembly unit in Argentina will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility located in Campana, Buenos Aires,” the statement said.

“To begin with, the plant will locally assemble three motorcycle models – the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 – starting this month.”

According to the statement Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America.

“Beyond India, Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers and enthusiasts in more than 60 countries worldwide, through 660 dealerships and 82 exclusive brand stores in nodal cities such as Milwaukee (US), London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Medellin (Colombia), Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City,” the statement said.

