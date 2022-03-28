The first-ever eLaLiga challenge in India was launched in the presence of Spanish football legend Luis Garcia, here on Monday.

The eLaLiga Trophy, powered by Hero Vired, will be held between April 9 and 26 and the national final will be held LIVE on May 8, 2022. The registrations for the eSports championship have been opened.

“Esports has always been a big part of football. It’s a terrific opportunity for fans to get involved with their favourite sport and compete with their friends and other players from all around the world. I’ve observed my younger relatives and friends’ love for esports, and I feel it helps gamers get more familiar with different sports, teams, and athletes from a young age,” said Luis Garcia, LaLiga Ambassador and ex-FC Barcelona player.

“The emergence of esports has helped to improve sporting fandom, and the eLaLiga Trophy will give the sports and gaming enthusiasts in India a much-needed boost,” he added.

This new gaming challenge will feature amateur players and influencers from across all geographies of India. Players will compete in online tournaments, with the best participants getting the chance to win official merchandise, and a ‘Money Can’t Buy Experience’ to Spain.

“Creating a meaningful connection with the target audience that has shown a craving for football, Hero Vired will help LaLiga reach new audiences through this challenge and association,” said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, about eLaLiga Trophy.

The tournament has been brought to India, for the first time, by Hero Vired as an extension of the partnership between them and LaLiga, which is Spain’s top division football league and one of the world’s most popular professional sports leagues.

