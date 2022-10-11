The first-ever ‘GI Mahotsav’, an exhibition of invaluable treasures of ‘Incredible India’, will be held in Varanasi from October 16 to 21.

The Mahotsav will showcase the region specific ‘Geographical Indication’ (GI) tagged products from 11 states of north India.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, said, “The event is being organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) of the ministry of commerce in collaboration with the Varanasi district administration at the Trade Facilitation Centre.”

He said that he had directed the district inspector of schools, the directors of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi, all principals and polytechnics to ensure tours of students in this programme so that they can get information about the products.

The GI products ranging from sweet delicacies like ‘Silao ka khaja’, ‘khurma’ of Ara Udwant Nagar, ‘balushahi of Sitamarhi, ‘Gaya tilkut’, all from Bihar, and ‘Banaras lal peda’ and ‘Banaras tirangi burfi’ to the world-famous Banarasi brocades, Kullu shawls, Jaipur blue pottery, and many more will be put on display and sale during the festival, which will also witness classical cultural programme in the evening.

GI expert Rajni Kant, who is instrumental in facilitating GI promotion and certification, said that over 100 stalls will be set up to exhibit GI-tagged products from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

“GI-tagging encourages the growers and artisans and motivates the marketers to expand their business both nationally and internationally. The GI tagging has acquired even more of an importance over the past few years,” said Kant.

He said that some of the exhibits of all categories will include Allahabad Surkha amarood, Kota doria saree, Madhubani painting, Maheshwari saree, Uttarakhand aipan art, Uttarakhand thulma, Sanganer hand block print, Kannauj perfume, Banaras gulabi meenakari, Firozabad glass craft, Banaras soft stone jali work, Chamba rumal, Kashmir pashmina, Chamba chappal, Kashmir kani shawl, Manjusha art, Bagru handblock print, Banaras block print, Moradabad brass, Punjab fulkari, Chanderi saree dupatta, Bagh print of Madhya Pradesh, and Thewa art jewellery of Rajasthan.

