INDIALIFESTYLE

First ever J&K National Film Festival from June 15-20

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is organising the first-ever National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir from June 15-20, officials said on Monday.

The film festival, which will be a congregation of the best of films and music, film-makers, music artists, other allied talent, will serve as a reservoir of creativity and inspiration for anyone across the world who aspires to live, love and breathe films and music.

The idea behind this film festival is to highlight the film, music and creative ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, along with its’ natural and social-cultural beauty that Jammu and Kashmir has been blessed with, to rest of India and the world.

The Indian filmmakers and music producers, artists have been invited to submit their original films — fiction, documentary, OTT Films or shorts and Music Videos for the first National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir for a chance to win numerous awards under three broad categories including Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Music Videos.

There are over 40+ awards to be given during the Film Festival Award ceremony and the winners will receive mentioned cash component as well a certificate and a medal/trophy.

The list of awards and prizes, rules and terms have been mentioned in the website https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk while the entries can be submitted at — https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk. The last date for receiving entries on the website is May 16, 2022.

20220502-213603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana brings Bill to make protesters liable for property loss

    Telangana logs 129 more Covid infections, tally over 2.96 lakh

    President Kovind to visit Bangladesh for 50th Victory Day celebrations

    Most wanted terrorist arrested in Punjab