First ever South Zone NRAI national coaches course begins in Tiruchirappalli

The first ever South Zone NRAI Coaches Course, began at the Trichy Rifle Club in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

The week-long course will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Shotting Association (TNSA) under the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Experts have descended from all over India to Trichy and will be taking classes on various subjects like Shooting techniques, Sports Science, Communication Skills etc.

NRAI joint secretary general Pawan Singh addressed the gathering and, in his speech, touched upon concepts like mode of the training and carriers in the field of coaching.

A total of 28 athletes will be attending the course, in which there will be six women and 22 men. They belong to the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

This is the first part of a two-part course and will concentrate more on the theoretical portions of Communication Skills, Techniques and Sports Science. In the second part, which will also be held in Trichy at a later date, more emphasis will be provided on the practical part.

