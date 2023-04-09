Aiming to promote ‘Gatka’ (the Sikh martial art of stick-fighting) at grassroots, the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), an old registered national sports federation, will host the first Federation Gatka Cup from April 21-23 in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The national tournament would witness participation from 15 states in the under-22 age category in which about 300 boys and girls would compete for the crown and medals.

NGAI President Harjeet Singh Grewal said the federation would use digital scoreboard and introduce the computerised timing, scoring, and results (TSR) system for the first time to ensure promptness, accuracy, and transparency in the competition.

“A technical team would familiarise the Gatka technical officials with the newly developed TSR system a day before the tournament,” he said.

He said all participants and team managers would be provided with certificates and the winners to be awarded medals and trophies to acknowledge their success and achievements.

Grewal said the tournament organising committee has urged all participating state teams to bring their own playing kits. Besides, the official dress kit, allotted to each state, should be worn during the competition, as well as opening and closing ceremonies.

