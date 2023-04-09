INDIALIFESTYLESPORTS

First Federation Gatka Cup in Jalandhar from April 21

NewsWire
0
0

Aiming to promote ‘Gatka’ (the Sikh martial art of stick-fighting) at grassroots, the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), an old registered national sports federation, will host the first Federation Gatka Cup from April 21-23 in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The national tournament would witness participation from 15 states in the under-22 age category in which about 300 boys and girls would compete for the crown and medals.

NGAI President Harjeet Singh Grewal said the federation would use digital scoreboard and introduce the computerised timing, scoring, and results (TSR) system for the first time to ensure promptness, accuracy, and transparency in the competition.

“A technical team would familiarise the Gatka technical officials with the newly developed TSR system a day before the tournament,” he said.

He said all participants and team managers would be provided with certificates and the winners to be awarded medals and trophies to acknowledge their success and achievements.

Grewal said the tournament organising committee has urged all participating state teams to bring their own playing kits. Besides, the official dress kit, allotted to each state, should be worn during the competition, as well as opening and closing ceremonies.

20230409-181604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong MLAs in Goa wear black clothes to protest Rahul’s LS...

    Tripura BJP MLA watches obscene video on mobile phone in Assembly

    The rationale for Indian companies needing their own 5G networks

    Major Art prize announced