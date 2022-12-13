BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

First finance and central bank deputies meeting to begin in Bengaluru today

NewsWire
0
0

With over 180 delegates from all over the world, the first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting under India’s G20 presidency will commence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Issues related to global economy, international financial architecture, infrastructure and sustainable finance would be taken up during the meeting.

Deliberations will continue till December 15, official sources said.

It is being jointly hosted by the finance ministry and the RBI.

The meeting will be co-chaired by economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

Their counterparts from G20 member countries and from several other countries and international organisations invited by India, will participate in the three-day meeting.

The meeting will also discuss managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and SDGs, a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda.

20221213-094001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spending on mobile services up 4.2% QoQ in Q3FY22, up 8%...

    India records $63.1 bn balance of payments surplus in H1FY22: Economic...

    IndiGo’s Q1FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,174.2 cr on Covid

    Covid resurgence subdues India’s manufacturing sector output: PMI