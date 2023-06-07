INDIA

First flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims to leave J&K for Saudi Arabia today

NewsWire
0
0

The first flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims will leave Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi, executive officer of J&K Haj committee told reporters that for the first time after a decade, Haj pilgrims will land directly at Jeddah from Srinagar this year.

“Two flights will carry the first batch of 630 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from here today. The first flight leaves at 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

“Pilgrims have been asked to arrive at the Haj house six hours earlier so that formalities are completed well on time.

“Female pilgrims without ‘Mahram’ (Closest relative) will perform Haj this year and 115 such pilgrims will leave Srinagar on June 9,” the executive officer said.

This year 14,271 applications were received for Haj and 10,000 were chosen through draw of lots to perform the holy pilgrimage.

Special arrangements have been made for the Haj pilgrims at the Srinagar international airport where a separate area has been arranged for the pilgrims to leave the gate and go to the aircraft.

The baggage of the pilgrims will be screened and sealed at the Haj house from where AC coaches will carry the pilgrims to the airport and trucks will carry their luggage.

Custom clearance, etc., will also be done at the Haj house. Spacious 340 airbus will fly the pilgrims to Jeddah, officials said.

20230607-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 1st T20I: Getting five wickets in quick time...

    UP children being trained as student police cadets

    2 critically injured in chemical drum blast in Delhi

    Will set new benchmarks for global climate ambition: India