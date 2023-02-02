The first G20 Employment Working Group meeting will commence in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur from Thursday.

The city has been decked up for the three-day meeting.

Over 100 officials along with 74 foreign delegates from 29 countries will participate in the meeting. Members from 19 member countries and nine guest countries have started arriving here. Apart from this, the members of some international organisations will also participate in the meeting.

The G20 conference, which will be held in different cities for a year in India, will have the meeting of the Employment Working Group in four different phases.

Jodhpur will host its first group meeting which will be followed by Guwahati ( April 3 to 5). Next conference is in Geneva where meetings are scheduled on June 1 and 2 and after that in Indore where the meeting is scheduled on July 19 and 30. Along with this, the meeting of Labour and Employment Ministers of G20 countries will also be held in Indore on July 21.

The Employment Working Group at the G20 Summit will focus on three key areas in different meetings throughout the year. Presentations will be prepared on these topics and solutions will also be found for the problems being faced by these G20 countries.

The three areas include addressing global skill gaps; gig and platform economy and social protection and sustainable financing of social security.

A total of 74 delegates will be included, out of which 54 delegates will be from 19 member countries, 15 delegates will come from nine guest countries and seven members will be from international organisations.

The three-day meet will begin with a presentation on skill development on Thursday at 2.00 p.m. at Taj Hari Hotel which will be chaired by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

