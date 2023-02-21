BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

First G20 finance ministers, central bank guvs meeting from Feb 22

The first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian presidency will commence on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran told mediapersons in Bengaluru that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will jointly chair this meeting.

Seth said that the G20 FMCBG meeting will be preceded by a meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) on February 22. The FCBD meeting will be co-chaired by him as well as deputy governor of RBI Michael Patra.

The first G20 FMCBG meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency will see the participation of finance ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 members, invitee members and heads of international organisations.

The meeting will be spread over three sessions during the next two days, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains.

The sessions will also cover issues related to the global economy, global health and international taxation.

The discussions in the G20 FMCBG meeting are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various work streams of the G20 Finance Track in 2023.

