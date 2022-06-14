ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First glimpse of ‘HIT: The First Case’ shows Rajkummar Rao as tough cop

NewsWire
0
0

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as Vikram from his upcoming film ‘HIT: The First Case’ was unveiled on Tuesday. Earlier, the motion poster from the film was dropped which incited a lot of curiosity among the audience.

And now with the first glimpse from the film, Rajkummar Rao looks quite edgy as he holds a gun in his hand. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu thriller film of the same name directed and written by Sailesh Kolanu, who is helming the Hindi version too.

The Telugu film followed the story of a cop suffering from PTSD as he investigates the murder of a missing girl.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Dil Raju Productions, ‘HIT: The First Case’ has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, is set to arrive in cinemas on July 15.

20220614-190003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aadar Jain: Given it my all for ‘Hello Charlie’

    Ice Cream Day: Telly stars reveal what they crave for

    Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s video ‘Madhanya’ to release on April 18

    Sharvari Wagh’s workout is Kathak and freestyle hip hop dance training