ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

First glimpse of Samantha’s sci-fi thriller ‘Yashoda’ out

NewsWire
0
0

On Thursday, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Yashoda’ released an intriguing first look.

By introducing Samantha’s role, the creators have piqued everyone’s interest by building anticipation for ‘Yashoda’s story.

Samantha, who is seen waking up to see a new world in the first scene of ‘Yashoda,’ is actually trapped in a maze.

She is discovered in a luxurious room, with all of her needs met, except that she is the only one in that large room, with no connection to the rest of the world.

The first trailer for ‘Yashoda,’ starring Samantha, has generated a lot of buzz despite the fact that the ‘Majili’ actress hasn’t said a single dialogue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-Indian film, ‘Yashoda,’ also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

‘Yashoda’ directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

‘Yashoda’ which is set to be released on August 12, is classified as a sci-fi thriller.

20220505-133605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chiranjeevi to appear at ‘Mishan Impossible’ pre-release event

    Vaishnavi Ganatra on her debut in Telugu films and working with...

    Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are parents to a baby...

    Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala releases new song ‘Jailaan’