INDIA

First kidney transplants in UP from Ayushman scheme

NewsWire
The first two kidney transplant operations– one in Meerut and the other in Lucknow- were conducted with financial support from Ayushman Bharat scheme.

These are the first two such operations in the state conducted in private hospitals.

One of the hospitals raised a bill of Rs 3.50 lakh and the other Rs 3.19 lakh, and payment for the same was made, said the spokesman of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services.

Sangeeta Singh, CEO, State Agency For Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services that monitors the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, said, “Ayushman Bharat scheme has saved many lives and in the coming days more such operations will be conducted.”

In Uttar Pradesh, 2.9 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been made and 22.8 lakh people have benefited.

