First look of actor Vaibhav Tatwadi’s upcoming web series ‘Nirmal Pandey Ki Ghar Wapsi’ was unveiled.

Vaibhav is known in Marathi cinema for some successful films like ‘Coffee Ani Barach Kahi’, ‘Mr and Mrs Sadachari’ among many others. He became a popular name to the pan-India audience by playing the character of Chimaji Appa in Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

He also appeared in Hindi films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, and ‘Tribhanga’.

Now his character look of the upcoming series is out and sharing a picture, Vaibhav wrote on social media, ” Meet “Mr Nirmal Pandey” from “Nirmal Pandey ki Ghar wapsi”!! Coming soon only.”

‘Nirmal Pandey Ki Ghar Wapsi’ is a story of a young man who is on a journey to find his roots. The protagonist is essayed by Vaibhav.

The series is directed by Satish Nair and Rahul Pandey. The show also stars – Alka Amin, Vinit Kumar, Pankaj Jha, and others and is written by Rahul Pandey, soon to be released on SonyLIV.

