First look of Lijomol Jose-starrer ‘Anna Poorni’ released

Ace director Vetrimaaran and actor Jayam Ravi have released the first look of director Lionel Joshua’s upcoming crime drama ‘Anna Poorni’.

The film, which is being produced by Komala Hari Pictures in association with One Drop Ocean Pictures, features actress Lijomol Jose, best known for her captivating performance in the critically-acclaimed superhit ‘Jai Bhim’, in the lead.

Seen along with Lijomol in the film will be actress Losliya and ‘Writer’ fame Hari Krishnan.

The first look exhibits the nature of the lead characters. The film is believed to shine the light on the difficulties faced by women within the family system. However, it has been made into a crime-drama so as to ensure that it appeals to fans rather than being a message-based preachy film.

Lyricist Yugabharathi has penned the dialogues as well as the lyrics for this movie, which features a musical score by ’96’ fame Govind Vasantha.

Cinematography for the film is by Hector, and art direction is by Amaran.

The film’s shoot has already been completed and post-production work is currently going on in full swing.

The audio rights of the film have been bagged by TIPS Music.

