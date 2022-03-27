The first look of director Rathan Linga’s upcoming psychological thriller ‘Lock’ was released on Sunday.

Produced by Bamboo Trees Cinemas, RPG Royal Phnompenh Groups, and Sakthivel Pictures on a massive budget, the film features actors Sudhir, Madhu and Harini in the lead.

Others in the star cast include Bharathi and Srinivasa Varadhan.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story of ‘Lock’ revolves around five psychotic-lustful murderers, who manage to infiltrate the city.

Says the source, “These men cannot stop lusting after a girl called Julie. What happens to Julie? Does she manage to escape the clutches of these murderers? ‘Lock’ will answer these questions and more.”

Director Rathan Linga, who is best known for his previous film ‘Attu’, has also penned the script apart from directing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Nandha and music is by Vikram Selva.

Sources say work on the film is progressing fast and that the movie will hit screens soon.

