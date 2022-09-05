ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First look of Santhosh Sobhan, Faria Abdullah-starrer ‘Like, Share & Subscribe’ out

NewsWire
0
0

The unit of Merlapaka Gandhi’s upcoming film, ‘Like Share & Subscribe’, featuring actress Faria Abdullah of ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ fame and Santhosh Sobhan in the lead, has now released the first look of the film.

The first look poster of the film was released along with its title. The whacky title – ‘Like Share & Subscribe’ has caught the attention of filmbuffs and critics as it is a phrase that is usually used to promote video content on YouTube.

The title logo looks very interesting with symbols denoting each word.

The film has raised expectations as this is the second time that Merlapaka Gandhi, known for making comedies, is collaborating with Santosh. Interestingly, Gandhi had penned the story and screenplay for Santosh’s superhit, ‘Ek Mini Katha’, as well.

Aamuktha Creations is producing this film, in association with Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment that delivered the blockbuster ‘Shyam Singha Roy’.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it is in its last leg of shooting.

The first look poster has Santosh Sobhan, Faria Abdullah and Nellore Sudarshan in a jungle, giving weird expressions while looking up.

The film has music by Praveen Lakkaraju and cinematography by Vassant.

20220905-150204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy come together after 15 years for upcoming...

    Salman an inspiration not just for bodybuilding but also humility: Tovino...

    Krissann Barretto joins MTV reality show ‘Ex or Next’

    Mamta Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh recreate ‘Saajan’ song as ode to Madhuri,...