Director Vetrimaran has launched the first look of debutant director Hemanth’s upcoming rural entertainer, ‘Kaari’, featuring actor Sasikumar in the lead.

Prince Pictures, the firm that is producing the film, took to Twitter to thank director Vetrimaran for launching the first look.

The production house said, “Heartfelt thanks to director Vetri Maaran for launching the first look of our film ‘Kaari’, a grand rural entertainer starring

Sasikumar, directed by Hemanth and music by D Imman.”

Music director Imman tweeted, “Glad to be musically associated for ‘Kaari’ starring Sasikumar sir in the lead! Produced by Prince Pictures and directed by a promising debutant Hemanth! Immense joy to share the First Look with you all! Audio On Sony Music! First Single soon! Praise God!”

The film, which features Samyuktha, Ammu Abhirami, Redin Kingsley and director Balaji Sakthivel in prominent roles, has cinematography by Ganesh Chandraa, who is best known for his work in the Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Salim’.

Editing for the film is by Shivanandeeswaran, who is known for his brilliant editing of the critically acclaimed superhit ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’.

