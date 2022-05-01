ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First look of Shraddha Srinath-starrer ‘Witness’ released

NewsWire
0
0

The first look of director Deepak’s upcoming film, ‘Witness’, featuring actresses Shraddha Srinath and Rohini in the lead, was released on Sunday on the occasion of May Day.

Shraddha, who posted the first look of the film on her social media handles, wrote: “With the world of conservancy workers at its centre, the movie ‘Witness’ presents a never-seen-before view of metropolitan cities and the invisible corridors of power lying underneath them. ‘WITNESS First Look’.”

More than the post itself, what caught the attention of netizens was the fact that she had hashtagged the Chennai Corporation apart from hashtagging phrases such as “sewer deaths”, “manual scavenging” and “21st Century’s Gravest Crime”.

This apart, the actress had also hashtagged Articles 14 and 21 both of which relate to fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

From the post, it is evident that the film’s story revolves around the serious issue of manual scavenging and the sewer deaths that sadly continue to occur to this day.

The film, which is being made in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi — has the director himself doubling as the cameraman.

20220501-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates ‘Chhichhore’ National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

    Suniel Shetty talks about the struggles his father’s struggle on ‘India’s...

    ‘Maayka’ star Romiit Raaj wants to play mythological characters

    Big B confirms grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut with ‘The Archies’, later...