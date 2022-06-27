‘Ek Villain’ creeped into our lives in 2014. The movie was equal parts thrilling and terrifying and made a last impression in the minds of the audience. Now eight years later, ‘Ek villain’ is back. After a gap of eight years the ‘Ek Villain’ franchise is back in a bigger, more action-packed avatar.

The sequel, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is all set for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022 and the makers are raising temperatures by sharing the first look teaser poster for the movie. The makers have finally unmasked the “villain” in their teaser poster of the movie, which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the project said, “The dark and intense teaser posters set the precedent for all that the audience can expect in the upcoming multi-starrer. The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan: ‘Heroes don’t exist’. This Mohit Suri directorial venture races for a theatrical release 8 years after its first instalment. With high octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, Ek Villain 2 is also expected to feature a melodious and amazing music album that will leave the audience impressed like its prequel!”

Today, June 27, marks the eighth anniversary of the release of ‘Ek Villain’ which starred Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Aamna Sharif and to celebrate the day, the makers have dropped the posters for the sequel.

Even though, the movie is said to be a sequel, it evidently only retains the thrilling theme of the first one, with the story line of the second one being entirely new. ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has been directed by Mohit Suri, who also directed the first one and the production of the movie has been jointly handled by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series.