Under India’s G-20 chairmanship, the first meeting of the Agriculture Working Group will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore from February 13 to 15 with around 100 delegates from G-20 member states, guest countries and international organizations expected to participate.

Under the direction of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, preparations for the meeting have been completed in collaboration with the local administration and the state government.

On the first day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate an exhibition, where stalls on millets and its value-added food products as well as animal husbandry and fisheries will be the major attractions.

During the first meeting of the Agriculture Working Group, bilateral programmes have been scheduled on the first day to deliberate on agriculture related matters.

On the second day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will deliver the welcome address, which will be followed by a general discussion among the participating members and international organisations.

The third day will be devoted to discussions on the key deliverables of the AWG. It will be a technical session, with discussions and participation from all relevant members and international organisations. Apart from host India, representatives from Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US are also participating in the event. Besides these, representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, the UAE, and Vietnam have also been invited.

In the three-day meeting of agricultural representatives, the participants will deliberate on topics such as increasing agricultural production, sustainable agriculture, agriculture, impact of climate change, and use of digitalisation.

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through Heritage Walk of Rajwada Palace and visit to Mandu Fort. Gala dinner and cultural performances will provide a taste of Indian cuisine and culture.

20230212-191402