Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly-elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 6, 2023, an official said on Thursday.

The proposal to this effect was moved by the MCD Commissioner to the Urban Development Department, requesting the LG’s approval to convene the first meeting of the MCD.

After the file was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who hold charge of the Urban Development Department, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was sent to Raj Niwas on December 14 and the LG accorded his approval on the file on the same day itself.

As per sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of DMC Act, “the Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another Member to be the Dy. Mayor of the Corporation”.

As per Section 77 of the Act, the presiding officer at the meeting for election of Mayor shall be a Councillor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the LG.

As per Section (3) of DMC Act, 1957, the Corporation shall consist of the Councillors, Members of Lok Sabha and Members of Rajya Sabha from Delhi, 1/5th of the members of the Delhi Assembly nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year, and 10 persons to be nominated by the Administrator.

