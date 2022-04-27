Innovation Mission Punjab (IMPunjab), a private-public partnership for local startups, on Wednesday launched a first-of-its-kind platform for startups named PINE (Punjab Incubators Network for Entrepreneurs) Matchmaking at ISB Mohali near here.

In addition to the various initiatives, IMPunjab is mobilising a global pool of ambassadors and partners towards startups for mentorship, market access and funding enablement.

Under the initiative, PINE, the matchmaking event, will happen quarterly to connect various early-stage startups with technology and business Incubators from across the state.

This is where upcoming and promising startups to explore how multiple Incubators can support them for research, business and tech advisory, product and market validations, mentorship, funding, opportunity to be co-incubated, and much more.

The platform is envisioned to be a one-stop shop to unleash infinite possibilities with a healthy pipeline of incubators for startups, innovators, or entrepreneurs to present their ideas.

The PINE matchmaking meetup saw participation from incubators like GNDEC STEP Ludhiana, SACC Mohali, NIT Jalandhar TBI, TIET STEP (Patiala), IISER i-Rise Mohali, AIC-ISB Mohali, CUCEED (Rajpura) and NABI-CIAB (Mohali).

Talking about the event, Somveer Anand, CEO & Mission Director, IMPunjab, said, “Punjab has a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem with 450 startups, 20 plus incubators and our mission is to act as a catalyst to strengthen it.

“PINE Matchmaking is an initiative to nurture future leaders by empowering and supporting their ventures in their new path as entrepreneurs. This event will help bring forward the massive talent pool of the startups within the state, thereby allowing them to build their venture with the support of the relevant Incubator.”

Satyendra Singh, CEO, TBI at IISER Mohali, highlighted the importance of the event by saying, “PINE Matchmaking provides a platform for startups to connect with the incubators for guidance, which is critical for budding entrepreneurs with potential ideas.

“Overall, this initiative is helping bridge this gap and retain the talent within Punjab.”

The concept is parallel to speed dating, where incubators get to interact with upcoming and promising startups present for support and guidance.

20220427-175803