ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First pan-India Kannada sci-fi thriller ‘Mandala’ all set to release

NewsWire
0
0

United States-based filmmaker Ajay Sarpeshkar’s sci-fi thriller “Mandala: The UFO Incident”, which has generated curiosity among the audience is all set for a pan-India release.

The film follows an Indian American on a quirky adventure as his rocket scientist girlfriend gets abducted by a UFO. With all fingers pointed at him and without evidence, all he has is the support of an eccentric retired investigative journalist.

With a background in engineering and technology, Ajay Sarpeshkar will debut as a director with Mandala, the first film of a planned multi-film series.

The film stars veteran Indian actors Anant Nag and Prakash Belawadi as well as rising stars Sharmiela Mandre, Samyukta Hornad and Kiran Srinivas.

After last year’s Hindi mythological superhero blockbuster Brahamastra, Mandala is another ambitious film riding the local superhero wave within the Indian cinema industry.

The film’s extensive special effects have been post-produced in world-class facilities in Singapore, France and the USA.

Ajay said “With this film, I wanted to kick-off the under-explored sci-fi genre in the Indian film industry. I’m grateful to have great actors come together to create this start to the franchise.

“I hope this and subsequent films will inspire the younger minds to space exploration, science and technology, while also making them curious about their heritage and culture.” He adds, “I’m excited to have Platoon-One recognize the potential of this film and come onboard to release it world-wide. Shiladitya Bora and his team have a keen eye for indie gems and I’m glad to have them as partners in this exploration.”

Platoon Distribution, the distribution wing of boutique film studio Platoon One Films, has ventured into Kannada film distribution with this movie.

Mandala will be releasing in cinemas in India and the US on March 10.

20230201-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On World No Tobacco Day, Manish Goel regrets smoking

    Which part of ‘The Kashmir Files’ does Omar Abdullah find untrue,...

    Adivi Sesh’s pan-India film ‘Major’ getting ready for nationwide previews

    Sanjay Gupta on ‘Mumbai Saga’: Taken a bold step and returns...