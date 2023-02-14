Travel time on the existing Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) shall be reduced with the opening of the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday.

The route will ensure that the Delhi-Jaipur travel time gets reduced by two hours. Total one way toll for a private car on the New Delhi-Jaipur route will be Rs 585. Toll on the new-way will be based on total number of kilometres travelled.

The eight-lane expressway will have a 120kmph speed limit for cars with wayside facilities every 30km. It will allow a Jaipur commuter to reach Delhi in less than four hours via Sohna, Dausa, Lalsot stretch.

The entire stretch has CCTV surveillance and at every 20 km, speed detection boards have been installed to alert drivers about the speed of their vehicles.

