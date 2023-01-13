The first phase of Shravasti airport has been completed and is expected to become operational by the end of the first quarter of this year.

According to the government spokesman, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials in Shravasti airport will visit the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) in Delhi next week and give a presentation on the status in order to get a licence to operate the airport.

Spread across 57 acres, the airport has a 1,530-meter runway to handle landing and take-off of 19 seater planes.

The airport will have direct air connectivity between Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

Shravasti airport director Satyendra Yadav said, “The first phase of the airport has been developed under the Central government’s regional connectivity UDAN scheme and will primarily serve tourists as Shravasti is one of the sacred places of Buddhism. “

“In second and third phases, the area will be expanded up to 725 acres,” he said.

