Aiming to provide skilled professionals in the backdrop of RERA, Punjab-based Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU) has launched Steller School of Real Estate, that will offer the first of-its-kind course ‘Reinforcing Skill Education For Employability Development’ (RESEED) from this session.

The course includes a wide range of topics, including property management, real estate finance, urban planning etc.

The curriculum of this 3-month course has been prepared by the real estate experts. Bhaswar Paul, a real estate professional who has been instrumental in curating the course, comes on board as professor of practice, LTSU said in a official statment.

It will follow the credit system as per National Credit Framework of UGC including credits for On the Job Training (OJT) leading to recognised certification by the university.

Speaking on the initiative, Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor of the university said, “RESEED will build a learning ecosystem which is in line with PM Modi’s vision for making India a skill capital of the world by providing global level skills to youth of India making them employable in domestic and overseas market.”

The school will also offer various programmes from certificate level to diploma to degree and postgraduate level. The graduate and higher degree programmes shall be offered under Centre of Excellence (COE) whereas Diploma and Certificate level programmes under Centre for Specialized Training (COST) and Centre for Vocational Training (COVT) respectively.

Vineet Nanda, Member of the Board of Management of the university, and chairman of Regional Urban Infra Committee, FICCI said, “Few people working in the unorganised real estate sphere bring a lot of disrepute to the industry. To revamp the image of the real estate industry, it is essential that the professionals working in the industry are equipped with knowledge of legal and government regulations, soft-skill development, digital and technical domains of the sector.

“The sales force should be well-groomed and proficient with language skills. RESEED course, curated by industry professionals, has been designed keeping in mind both practical and technical aspects, particularly in a RERA regulated environment,” Nanda added.

20230202-212004