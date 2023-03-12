HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

First robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implant in Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
0

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has performed the first robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon implantation procedure on a 59-year-old woman diabetic patient, the hospital said.

She was managed in a strategic and innovative method and after stabilisation underwent coronary angiogram which revealed triple vessel disease, a statement by the hospital read.

The patient presented with acute coronary syndrome in October 2022 with cardiogenic shock.

Head of Cardiology department, Yash Paul Sharma said the patient underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) to RCA in the same setting and rest of the PCI was planned as a stage procedure.

“The patient underwent PCI to left circumflex with robotic assistance (Cor Path GRX) with a drug-coated balloon (Sirolimus eluting balloon) and distal LAD was treated with drug coated balloon and proximal LAD was treated with a drug eluting stent.

“As per available literature this is the first case of robotic-assisted drug-coated balloon intervention. This will help in reducing the future repeat intervention in special subset of patients,” he said.

Besides Sharma, the procedure was performed by a team comprising Prashant Panda, Dinkar Bhasin, Pulkit Chabbra, Ranjit and Tanuja.

20230312-191004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Regeneron’s antibody cocktail made dramatic difference: Sangita Reddy

    If IRCS does not keep pace with changing times, its relevance...

    US authorises Covid-19 boosters for younger teenagers amid Omicron fears

    Australia surpasses 10,000 Covid-19 deaths