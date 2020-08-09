First SAT centre established in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) For the first time, a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) centre has been established in Jammu and Kashmir to provide opportunity to the students to appear for the prestigious test.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, while welcoming the setting up of the SAT centre in Srinagar, said that it is for the first time that such a centre has been set up in Jammu and Kashmir for providing opportunity to the students to appear for the prestigious tests used by the colleges in the US and many other countries.

He said that it would save the students the time and resources to travel to other parts of the country to appear in the said test being held twice a year.

