The unit of director P. Vasu’s eagerly-awaited horror comedy, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, featuring actors Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu in the lead, has wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit say that the first schedule was in Karnataka’s Mysuru, and the schedule was wrapped up on Tuesday.

The film, which has music by M.M. Keeravaani and cinematography by R.D. Rajasekar, has art direction by Thotta Tharani.

Produced by Lyca Productions, one of Tamil cinema’s top production houses, the film has huge expectations riding on it as it is a sequel to the blockbuster ‘Chandramukhi’.

The first part, which was produced by Sivaji Productions as its 50th film in 2005, had Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Nasser and Vadivelu among others.

The remake of the Malayalam super hit ‘Manachitrathazhu’, ‘Chandramukhi’ was directed by P. Vasu and went on to emerge a phenomenal success.

Raghava Lawrence, had, some time ago, announced that he would be acting in the sequel, but had gone on to name a different production house as the producer.

However, now, Lyca Productions has taken over the project and is producing it.

