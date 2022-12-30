SOUTH ASIA

First season of Ramiz Raja’s pet project caused PCB massive losses

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Rajas pet project, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), has nearly emptied the PCBs coffers, the media reported.

In the first season of the PJL, the PCB reportedly bore a loss of more than 990 million PKR while it earned only 190 million PKR — a net loss of 800 million PKR, Samaa TV reported.

Of the money spent, a source said that more than 280 million PKR were spent only on the organisation of the event.

The fees paid to cricketers and supporting staff amounted to another 440.28 million PKR.

For their daily allowances, the PCB spent more than 20 million PKR, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, for security, another 20 million PKR were spent.

Logistics guzzled another 140 million PKR.

The former chairman had also allocated 20 million PKR for emergency expenditures.

The source told that PCB management has decided to take action against former chairman and could discuss the case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Samaa TV reported.

20221230-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root leaves world cricket stunned...

    Red Cross says scores of civilians at risk in Afghan provinces

    Faisalabad men force girl to lick shoes, chop her hair over...

    More govts in Europe, America launch probe into secret Chinese police...