Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Rajas pet project, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), has nearly emptied the PCBs coffers, the media reported.

In the first season of the PJL, the PCB reportedly bore a loss of more than 990 million PKR while it earned only 190 million PKR — a net loss of 800 million PKR, Samaa TV reported.

Of the money spent, a source said that more than 280 million PKR were spent only on the organisation of the event.

The fees paid to cricketers and supporting staff amounted to another 440.28 million PKR.

For their daily allowances, the PCB spent more than 20 million PKR, Samaa TV reported.

Moreover, for security, another 20 million PKR were spent.

Logistics guzzled another 140 million PKR.

The former chairman had also allocated 20 million PKR for emergency expenditures.

The source told that PCB management has decided to take action against former chairman and could discuss the case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Samaa TV reported.

