ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer ‘Maamannan’ to be out on May 19

NewsWire
0
0

After the initial first-look poster, the makers of ‘Maamannan’, with Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Affairs and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vedivelu in the lead roles, will release the first single on May 19.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, the Tamil film, billed as a political thriller, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh. A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Theni Eswar helms cinematography and Selva RK is in charge of editing.

The Red Giant Movies official handle shared the first-look poster for the song and tweeted, “Get ready for the musical storm. The first song from #MAAMANNAN drops on May 19th.” The film has been bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, which is Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house.

Udhayanidhi, who was last seen in ‘Psycho’ and ‘Nenjuku Needhi’, has announced that ‘Maamannan’ will be his last film as an actor. It is, incidentally, director Mari Selvaraj’s third film after ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ and ‘Karnan’.

20230518-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Kulhari: B’wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened

    Sima Taparia on ‘Indian Matchmaking’: ‘More the memes, the show becomes...

    Sonal Chauhan joins Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’

    Abhay Deol: “I’m getting married”