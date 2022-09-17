ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

First single 'Vegam' From Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' released

The makers of director Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller ‘The Ghost’, featuring Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead, have now released the first single from the film, titled ‘Vegam’.

The romantic number, featuring Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, has high retention value, thanks to its mellifluous music.

The chemistry between the two actors in the song is sparkling. The duo of Bharath and Saurab has scored this soothing melody with a romantic feel.

Singers Kapil Kapilan and Ramya Behara seem to have breathed life into the number with their vocals. Krishna Madineni impresses with his conversational style lyrics.

Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar is producing ‘The Ghost’ on a lavish scale under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali are the cinematographer and art director, respectively, while Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have choreographed the stunts.

The movie, which also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran, will hit the screens on October 5.

