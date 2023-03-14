The UK’s Royal Mail has unveiled the first set special stamps featuring the effigy of King Charles III.

The latest set of 10 flower stamps featuring favourites such as rose, dahlia, sunflower and fuchsia, will replace a design showing the Queen’s head used continuously on commemorative stamps since 1968, reports the BBC.

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said using pictures of flowers for this landmark set of stamps reflected the fact that the King was a “passionate gardener”.

The flower stamps can be ordered from Tuesday, and will go on general release next week.

This will end the use of the late Queen’s head for commemorative stamps.

The Royal Mail had previously revealed the design for new regular first and second class stamps showing King Charles.

But these stamps will not begin to appear regularly on letters until stocks run out of existing stamps showing the late Queen’s head.

It is not expected that the new King Charles versions of ordinary first and class stamps will start to be seen until next month.

